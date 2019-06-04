Corbyn's message to Trump

Media player
Jeremy Corbyn's message to Donald Trump
Jeremy Corbyn has told crowds at an anti-Trump protest in Whitehall that the president should "think on, please, about a world that is one of peace and disarmament".
Despite turning down an invitation to a state banquet with President Trump, the Labour leader said he was "absolutely not refusing to meet anybody".
"I want to be able to have that dialogue to bring about the better and more peaceful world that we all want to live in," he added.
04 Jun 2019
