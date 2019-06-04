May: Unity of purpose will preserve UK-US ties

Media player
May: 'Unity of purpose will preserve deep-rooted ties' with US
British Prime Minister Theresa May has said the US and UK are "enduring partners", in a joint press conference with President Trump as he visits the UK.
She said the relationship was based on "shared democratic values", and that "unity of purpose" would preserve "deep rooted ties".
04 Jun 2019
