Soubry: MPs 'deserted' Change UK

New Change UK leader Anna Soubry says the party has been "deserted" by six of its 11 MPs.
Their departures follow a disappointing performance in last month's EU elections, when it failed to get a single MEP elected.
Change UK - formerly known as the Independent Group - was formed earlier this year by MPs who quit Labour and the Conservatives.
05 Jun 2019
