Trump: NHS 'not part of trade'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Donald Trump: NHS 'not part of trade'

Donald Trump has backtracked on remarks he made regarding the NHS forming part of a future trade deal between the UK and US.

In an interview with Piers Morgan on ITV's Good Morning Britain, the US president said he did not see the NHS "being on the table".

  • 05 Jun 2019