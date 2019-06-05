Rory Stewart: New Brexit deal claims 'misleading'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rory Stewart: New Brexit deal claims 'misleading'

Conservative leadership candidate Rory Stewart has told BBC Radio 5 Live that his competitors' claims that they could negotiate a new Brexit deal before 31 October are "misleading".

Speaking to Emma Barnett, Mr Stewart said that his rival Boris Johnston had “not a hope” of renegotiating the withdrawal agreement.

  • 05 Jun 2019