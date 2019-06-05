Media player
Rory Stewart: New Brexit deal claims 'misleading'
Conservative leadership candidate Rory Stewart has told BBC Radio 5 Live that his competitors' claims that they could negotiate a new Brexit deal before 31 October are "misleading".
Speaking to Emma Barnett, Mr Stewart said that his rival Boris Johnston had “not a hope” of renegotiating the withdrawal agreement.
05 Jun 2019
