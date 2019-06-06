Renting in Berlin vs renting in London

Video

Some private renters in London can face large rent increases and short-notice evictions, but things are different in Berlin.

The Berliners probably pay less rent, with protection from sudden rises, and stay in the same home for longer than UK counterparts.

But they are more likely to foot general repair bills, install their own kitchen and then take it with them when they move on.

For Politics Live, Greg Dawson compares renting at home and abroad.

