Parliament shut down 'is mad suggestion'

Video

Conservative Nicky Morgan has criticised leadership contender Dominic Raab's suggestion that he would be prepared to shut down Parliament to ensure the UK leaves the EU on 31 October.

"Proroguing Parliament is clearly a mad suggestion," said Ms Morgan, who is backing Michael Gove's leadership bid.

"You cannot say you are going to take back control... and then go: 'Oh by the way we are just going to shut Parliament down for a couple of months, so we are just going to drift out on a no-deal,'" she said, during an appearance on BBC One's Question Time.