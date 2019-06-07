'The politics of division will not win'
Peterborough by-election: Labour candidate narrowly wins

Labour has narrowly won the Peterborough by-election, with Nigel Farage's Brexit Party coming second.

Unite activist Lisa Forbes won the seat with 10,484 seats ahead of the Brexit Party's Mike Greene who had 9,801 votes.

The by-election was sparked by the first ever successful recall petition against a sitting MP.

