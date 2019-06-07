Peterborough chooses 'hope over fear' - Corbyn

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Peterborough chooses 'hope over fear' - Jeremy Corbyn
Labour has beaten the Brexit Party to hold on to its seat in a by-election in Peterborough.
Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn said it was a win for the "politics of hope over the politics of fear".
-
07 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window