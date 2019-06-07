Peterborough chooses 'hope over fear' - Corbyn
Labour has beaten the Brexit Party to hold on to its seat in a by-election in Peterborough.

Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn said it was a win for the "politics of hope over the politics of fear".

