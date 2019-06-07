Seldon: Days could be numbered for Conservatives

Media player
Conservatives: Seldon on record and future of party
Historian Sir Anthony Seldon asks if this the moment the Conservative Party could be replaced in UK politics.
As the Tories search for a new leader after poor election results, in a personal film for This Week, he looks back over Theresa May's time in office and reckons the party is more split than at any time in the last 100 years.
07 Jun 2019
