Gove: Cocaine use 'was a crime, a mistake'

Video

Conservative leadership candidate Michael Gove has said he "deeply regrets" taking cocaine more than 20 years ago.

He told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show he was "fortunate" that he didn't go to prison after using the class A drug "several" times.

The environment secretary said he believed the "mistake" should not be held against him in his bid to become leader of his party and prime minister.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.