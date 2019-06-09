Gove: Cocaine use 'was a crime, a mistake'

Media player
Michael Gove: Taking cocaine 'was a crime and a mistake'
Conservative leadership candidate Michael Gove has said he "deeply regrets" taking cocaine more than 20 years ago.
He told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show he was "fortunate" that he didn't go to prison after using the class A drug "several" times.
The environment secretary said he believed the "mistake" should not be held against him in his bid to become leader of his party and prime minister.
