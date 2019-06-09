Media player
Esther McVey defends her right to prorogue Parliament
Tory leadership candidate Esther VcVey has defended her right to shut down Parliament early to force through a no-deal Brexit if elected PM.
She told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that using the process - known as prorogation - was not her "priority", and she would not be "looking to do that" if she became prime minister.
But the former work and pensions Secretary said the move was part of a "toolkit" that could be used to ensure Brexit is delivered on time.
Ms McVey is one of eleven Tory MPs seeking to replace Theresa May as party leader and, ultimately, prime minister.
09 Jun 2019
