Raab: We can't keep limping on like this
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tory leadership: Dominic Raab's pitch to lead party

Britain has been "humiliated" in the Brexit talks so far, said Dominic Raab, adding the UK needed “new” and “bold” leadership.

Making his bid to enter the Conservative leadership contest, the former Brexit secretary said: “I am the candidate who can be trusted to deliver on Brexit.”

Tory MPs have until 17:00 BST on Monday to put their name forward to lead the party.

  • 10 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Gove: Cocaine use 'was a crime, a mistake'