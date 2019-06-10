Raab: We can't keep limping on like this

Media player
Tory leadership: Dominic Raab's pitch to lead party
Britain has been "humiliated" in the Brexit talks so far, said Dominic Raab, adding the UK needed “new” and “bold” leadership.
Making his bid to enter the Conservative leadership contest, the former Brexit secretary said: “I am the candidate who can be trusted to deliver on Brexit.”
Tory MPs have until 17:00 BST on Monday to put their name forward to lead the party.
10 Jun 2019
