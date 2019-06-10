If Tories become Brexit party 'we're finished'
Tory leadership contender Matt Hancock has rejected the idea that Brexit must be delivered by a "Brexiteer".

"I think that's getting it completely the wrong way round," Mr Hancock said making his bid to enter the Conservative leadership contest.

Tory MPs have until 17:00 BST on Monday to put their name forward to lead the party.

