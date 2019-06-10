Matt Hancock has no Brexit 'baggage'
Video

David Lidington tells the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg why he is backing Matt Hancock for the Conservative Party leadership.

He says the health secretary has the necessary experience and a vision for the future of the country - while having "no baggage" from the Brexit referendum.

