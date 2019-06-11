Harper: UK can't leave EU on 31 October

Video

The Withdrawal Agreement "is not going to get through Parliament" and the UK will need more time to sort out a Brexit deal, Mark Harper has said.

The leadership candidate said a no-deal was "credible", and he had previously voted not to extend Article 50, but the current agreement could not be renegotiated and passed by both Houses of Parliament by 31 October.

Mr Harper, one of 10 candidates in the race to be the next leader of the Conservative Party, said it could not face elections before Brexit.

