Leadsom recalls youthful ambition to become MP

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tory leadership: Andrea Leadsom's pitch to be party leader
Andrea Leadsom explained how, as a teenager, she planned to become an MP to save the world from nuclear war.
The former Commons leader is the latest of 10 candidates to launch her campaign, as she set out her plan to to be the next Conservative leader and prime minister.
-
11 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48595842/tory-leadership-andrea-leadsom-s-pitch-to-be-party-leaderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window