Should the Queen listen to PM or Parliament?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Wes Streeting asks Theresa May about proroguing Parliament

A Labour MP asked Theresa May about the role of the Queen if a future prime minister tried to shut down Parliament to prevent MPs blocking a no-deal Brexit.

She refused to speculate on what the monarch would do, but said "governments are able to govern by having control of the business of this House".

Live Page: PMQs and Tory leadership contest latest

  • 12 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Blackford: Tories 'lurching to the extremes'