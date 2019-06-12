Javid promises to be 'new kind of leader'
Tory leadership: Sajid Javid makes his pitch

Officially launching his campaign for leader of the Conservative Party, Sajid Javid pitched himself as a fresh face who would be able to appeal to a wider section of voters than his rivals.

The home secretary said he had "watched with real concern as increasingly profound divisions emerge in our society and our country".

We need to "show the public that we have changed and we deserve a second look", he added.

