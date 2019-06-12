Bid to block no deal voted down in Commons

Media player
Brexit: Opposition MPs' bid to block no deal voted down
MPs have rejected a bid by opposition parties to take control of Parliament's timetable on 25 June to try to stop a no-deal Brexit.
Tellers read out the result - a win for the government by 309 votes to 298.
12 Jun 2019
