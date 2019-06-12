Davidson: Javid has 'most credible' Brexit plan

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tory leadership: Ruth Davidson backs Sajid Javid Brexit plan
The Scottish Conservative leader has backed Sajid Javid's bid to have talks with the Irish government over the controversial backstop if he becomes PM.
Ruth Davidson said the home secretary had the "most credible plan" for Brexit out of all the leadership contenders.
The BBC's Nick Eardley asked her about comments from Andrea Leadsom about a future Scottish independence vote, and how Boris Johnson's tax policy would affect Scotland,
-
12 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48608889/tory-leadership-ruth-davidson-backs-sajid-javid-brexit-planRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window