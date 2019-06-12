Theresa May to stay on as backbench MP
PMQs: Barry Sheerman on Theresa May's backbench future

Labour's Barry Sheerman asked Theresa May if she would give her successors "a bit of the medicine that they've given her".

The prime minister said she would be continuing as MP for Maidenhead when she leaves Downing Street.

  • 12 Jun 2019
