Tory leadership: Boris Johnson tops first round vote

Boris Johnson has topped the first round of voting by Tory MPs as they look for a new leader of the Conservative party - and next PM - to take over from Theresa May.

Seven of the 10 candidates passed the threshold, of 17 or more votes, to make it through to the second round next week.

But Mark Harper, Andrea Leadsom and Esther McVey were eliminated from the contest.

The result was announced on Thursday by Dame Cheryl Gillan from the 1922 committee, which is overseeing the election.