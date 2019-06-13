Brexitcast to get late-night BBC One slot
The podcast, hosted by political editor Laura Kuenssberg, Europe editor Katya Adler, and correspondents Adam Fleming and Chris Mason, will be be shown on BBC One, late on Thursday nights.

The first episode will be broadcast from September.

