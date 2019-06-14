Media player
Tory leadership: 'Boris Johnson should be braver' - Jeremy Hunt
Conservative leadership candidate Boris Johnson should be "braver" and do media interviews, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt told the Today programme.
"What would Churchill say if someone who wants to be prime minster is hiding away from the media?"
Johnson's rivals have committed to taking part in TV leadership debates on Channel 4 and the BBC on Sunday and Tuesday. Mr Johnson has not yet agreed to take part.
