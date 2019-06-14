Cherie Blair: You have to accept press in public life

Video

Cherie Blair tells Newsnight that she and her husband, former Prime Minister Tony Blair, say that "complaining about the British press is like complaining about the weather".

She said the media has to be accepted as part of public life, but added that when it came to her children, it was "a different matter".

