Starkey: Politicians lack 'brains and character'

Historian David Starkey speaks up for Conservative MP Rory Stewart
David Starkey takes aim at those hoping to lead the Conservative and Lib Dem parties, and also has a go at Labour.
In a personal film for BBC One's This Week, he picks out one political bloom - Tory Rory Stewart - but says he is in the wrong party and has chosen the wrong side of the Brexit debate.
UK viewers can watch the discussion that followed this film, and the full programme for 12 months, from transmission
14 Jun 2019
