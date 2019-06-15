No Tory 'coronation' for Boris - rivals

Video

Boris Johnson's rivals have rejected suggestions that they should step aside to allow him to become Conservative Party leader - and prime minister.

It follows reports in the Daily Telegraph that the party had drawn up plans for fellow contenders to withdraw to avoid party conflict.

Mr Johnson's rivals, including Jeremy Hunt, Dominic Raab, Sajid Javid and Rory Stewart, have said there will be no "coronation" and insist they will continue to compete in the leadership race.

Theresa May was elected unopposed in the last Tory party leadership contest in 2016, after her final rival stood down.

Frontrunner Mr Johnson gained 114 votes in the first ballot of MPs, putting him well ahead of rivals. Further ballots are scheduled next week.