Moments from the Tory leadership TV debate

Tory leadership race: Moments from the TV debate
Five of the six contenders in the race to be leader of the Conservative Party appeared in a TV debate aired on Channel 4.
Michael Gove, Jeremy Hunt, Sajid Javid, Dominic Raab and Rory Stewart answered questions on issues such as Brexit and public policy in front of a studio audience.
One candidate's podium stood empty, with Boris Johnson not taking part in the debate.
Here are some moments you may have missed.
16 Jun 2019
