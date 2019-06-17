Gove: All Tory candidates capable of being PM
Gove: 'All Tory leadership candidates capable of being PM'

Tory leadership candidate Michael Gove has said he will be a "unifying figure" for the Conservative Party.

He told the Today programme that all those standing can "potentially be a good prime minister".

The last two candidates to take over the Conservative Party will be revealed by Thursday.

