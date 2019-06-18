Media player
Sajid Javid: 'My oratory more like Homer Simpson'
Tory leadership candidate Sajid Javid says he is in a "unique position" to attract a wide range of voters.
He told the Today programme that his oratory is "less Homer's Iliad, more Homer Simpson" but he "tries his best" to connect with people.
18 Jun 2019
