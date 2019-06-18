Dominic Raab knocked out of Tory leadership race

Video

Five candidates are left in the Conservative leadership contest after Dominic Raab was eliminated in Tuesday's vote.

The rules meant the candidate who finished in last place, plus any colleagues who failed to secure fewer than 33 votes, would not go through to the next round on Wednesday.

That means Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, Sajid Javid and Rory Stewart will take part in BBC One's Our Next Prime Minister debate from 20:00 BST on Tuesday, and face another vote from Tory MPs nearly 24 hours later.

The result was announced by Dame Cheryl Gillan from the 1922 Committee, which is overseeing the election.

Live Page: Leadership contest result revealed