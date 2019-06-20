Javid knocked out of Tory leadership race

Video

Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt and Michael Gove were voted through to the final round of the Tory leadership contest, with Sajid Javid eliminated in Thursday's lunchtime ballot.

One more candidate will leave the contest on Thursday evening, with the final two names then put to Tory members across the UK in a postal ballot, with the winner named in late July.

He will then take over as party leader and prime minister in the week Parliament closes for the summer recess.

