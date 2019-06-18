Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tory leadership: Johnson, Hunt, Gove, Javid, Stewart on Brexit
The first question to the five men who could be the next Tory leader and PM was about a Brexit date guarantee.
Former Tory voter Lee Ward in Norwich asked Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, Sajid Javid and Rory Stewart whether they can get a Brexit plan through Parliament by the end of October.
BBC One's Our Next Prime Minister
