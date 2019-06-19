Will PM deliver on her medical cannabis promise?

Video

A Labour MP asked the prime minister why families were still waiting for medical cannabis to treat children with severe epilepsy.

Tonia Antoniazzi reminded the prime minister she promised the family of Alfie Dingley, to sort out access to the drug after he was given a licence for it one year ago.

Theresa May said individual cases were "desperately difficult" but the government had ensured the law had been changed.

She said NHS England had been ordered to undertake a “rapid re-evaluation and address any system barriers” over prescribing it.

