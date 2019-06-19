Rory Stewart in talks with Team Gove

Media player
Tory leadership race: Rory Stewart in talks with Michael Gove
Rory Stewart has told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme he is "talking about combining forces" with fellow leadership candidate Michael Gove.
He said he would sit down with Mr Gove and "thrash through" the differences between them when it comes to Brexit.
Mr Gove's team rejected any idea he would run on a joint ticket which had Mr Stewart at the top.
19 Jun 2019
