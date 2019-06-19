Raab throws support behind Boris Johnson
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dominic Raab throws support behind Boris Johnson

Dominic Raab has told the BBC he is now backing Boris Johnson in the Conservative party leadership contest. Mr Raab was knocked out of the second round of the contest.

Mr Raab says he thinks Mr Johnson is "absolutely committed" to taking the UK out of the EU by the end of October.

  • 19 Jun 2019