Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dominic Raab throws support behind Boris Johnson
Dominic Raab has told the BBC he is now backing Boris Johnson in the Conservative party leadership contest. Mr Raab was knocked out of the second round of the contest.
Mr Raab says he thinks Mr Johnson is "absolutely committed" to taking the UK out of the EU by the end of October.
-
19 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window