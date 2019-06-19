Third leadership ballot results

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tory leadership contest: Rory Stewart knocked out
Co-chair of the 1922 Committee Charles Walker unveils the results for the latest round of voting for Tory leader.
Rory Stewart was eliminated after receiving just 27 votes.
The other results were: Boris Johnson, 143; Jeremy Hunt, 54; Michael Gove, 51; Sajid Javid, 38.
-
19 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window