Third leadership ballot results
Video

Tory leadership contest: Rory Stewart knocked out

Co-chair of the 1922 Committee Charles Walker unveils the results for the latest round of voting for Tory leader.

Rory Stewart was eliminated after receiving just 27 votes.

The other results were: Boris Johnson, 143; Jeremy Hunt, 54; Michael Gove, 51; Sajid Javid, 38.

  • 19 Jun 2019