Rory Stewart: My plan isn't a fairy tale

Tory leadership race: My plan isn't a fairy tale, says Stewart
Conservative leadership hopeful Rory Stewart tells Laura Kuenssberg that "Europe isn't going to give a different deal," but he does have a plan to get the current one through Parliament.
"My plan isn't a fairy tale because it begins in reality," he insists.
19 Jun 2019
