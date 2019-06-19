Rory Stewart: My plan isn't a fairy tale
Tory leadership race: My plan isn't a fairy tale, says Stewart

Conservative leadership hopeful Rory Stewart tells Laura Kuenssberg that "Europe isn't going to give a different deal," but he does have a plan to get the current one through Parliament.

"My plan isn't a fairy tale because it begins in reality," he insists.

