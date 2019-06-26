Corbyn quizzes PM on UK arm sales to Saudi

Video

Jeremy Corbyn has asked Theresa May whether she disputes a High Court ruling over the UK government's decision to allow arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

Judges said licences should be reviewed after Campaign Against Arms Trade argued there was a clear risk the weaponry might be used in a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

At PMQs, the prime minister said ministers were "seeking permission to appeal" the ruling.

Mr Corbyn asked further questions about Saudi Arabian military action in Yemen - the PM said "a political settlement is needed" to end the conflict.

