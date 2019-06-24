Who will choose the next prime minister?

Video

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt are the final two in the battle to become the next prime minister.

They will go through to a ballot of the wider membership of the Conservative Party, but who are the members who will have the deciding vote?

James Clayton reports for Newsnight.

