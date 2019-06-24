Media player
Tory leadership: Who will choose the next Prime Minister?
Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt are the final two in the battle to become the next prime minister.
They will go through to a ballot of the wider membership of the Conservative Party, but who are the members who will have the deciding vote?
James Clayton reports for Newsnight.
UK audiences can watch Newsnight on BBC Two weekdays at 22:30 or on iPlayer. International audiences can subscribe to the programme on YouTube and follow them on Twitter.
24 Jun 2019
