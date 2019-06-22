Media player
Jeremy Hunt: 'Democrats who want to deliver Brexit'
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have made their pitch to be the next prime minister at the first of 16 Conservative Party hustings.
Asked by the host, LBC presenter Iain Dale, why Leavers in the room should support someone who didn’t vote Leave, Mr Hunt said: "We are democrats who want to deliver Brexit".
22 Jun 2019
