Boris Johnson: 'It's always easier to just give an explanation', says Fox
International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has said that Boris Johnson should explain why the police were called to the flat he shares with his girlfriend on Thursday night.
"I think it is always easier to just give an explanation," he said.
But Mr Fox added that the row should not be a "distraction" from policy discussion in the leadership race.
On Saturday, Tory leadership frontrunner Mr Johnson refused to answer questions on the issue.
23 Jun 2019
