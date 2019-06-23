Hunt: Johnson ‘ducking’ important questions

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hunt accuses Johnson of ‘ducking’ important questions
Jeremy Hunt has accused his leadership rival, Boris Johnson, of "ducking very important questions".
The foreign secretary challenged Mr Johnson to face him in live TV debates and to take part in interviews on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show and the Today programme.
Mr Hunt said: "It's no way to become prime minister by ducking these very, very important questions, and so far he's not answering them."
23 Jun 2019
