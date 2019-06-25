Boris Johnson on Brexit and his character
Video

Tory leadership: Boris Johnson on Brexit and his character

In an exclusive interview with the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, Boris Johnson speaks about Brexit, his private life and his character.

The former foreign secretary says he does "not talk about stuff involving my loved ones" because "it is not fair on them".

  • 25 Jun 2019
