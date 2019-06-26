Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Should beavers be brought back across England?
Beavers were hunted and disappeared from Britain around 400 years ago.
In Scotland, they were first reintroduced in 2009 as part of a trial, and now enjoy protected status. But their appetite for destruction has led to conflict with some farmers and landowners.
A trial in Devon ends next year, when a decision will be made whether or not to extend it to other parts of England.
UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission
-
26 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window