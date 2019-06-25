Richard Tice on Brexit and Boris Johnson

Video

Richard Tice, chairman of the Brexit Party, which topped the poll in the European elections, says politicians must honour the 2016 EU referendum result to bring the country back together.

He told Hardtalk's Shaun Ley that it was "hard to know" whether the front-runner in the Conservative Party leadership election, Boris Johnson, was in the right place on Brexit.

Mr Tice said: "He does flip-flop around. He did write all sorts of positive things - why the withdrawal agreement that Theresa May had negotiated was a terrible deal. He voted against it twice... and then he flip-flopped and voted for it.

"What sort of confidence and trust have you got in someone that is prepared to sell our country down the river at the third time of asking?"

