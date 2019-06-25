'I relax by making cardboard buses'
Boris Johnson: 'I relax by making cardboard buses'

Boris Johnson revealed that making cardboard buses helps him relax and switch off, in an interview with RadioTalk's political editor.

The former mayor of London is currently campaigning to win the leadership of the Conservative Party and become prime minister.

