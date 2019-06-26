Blackford attacks Hunt and Johnson

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Ian Blackford criticises Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson
In a noisy Commons, the SNP's Ian Blackford shouts his criticism of the two men competing to take over from Theresa May.
Seven days ago, he used his PMQs appearance to call Boris Johnson a racist - this time he called him a liar, before criticising the record of his rival Jeremy Hunt as well.
Theresa May said either of them would make a better prime minister than any MP sat on the opposition benches.
-
26 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48771548/pmqs-ian-blackford-criticises-jeremy-hunt-and-boris-johnsonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window