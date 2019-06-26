Blackford attacks Hunt and Johnson
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Ian Blackford criticises Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson

In a noisy Commons, the SNP's Ian Blackford shouts his criticism of the two men competing to take over from Theresa May.

Seven days ago, he used his PMQs appearance to call Boris Johnson a racist - this time he called him a liar, before criticising the record of his rival Jeremy Hunt as well.

Theresa May said either of them would make a better prime minister than any MP sat on the opposition benches.

LIVE: May faces questions at PMQs

  • 26 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Blackford asks PM about Johnson comments