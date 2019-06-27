Boris Johnson: 'More possibility of home ownership needed'

Media player
Boris Johnson: 'Too many people cannot get the housing they need'
In an interview broadcast on Facebook Live, Boris Johnson said that he would make more housing available.
He also said that he would look into cutting the interest rates on student loans.
Some parts of the audio are out of sync.
27 Jun 2019
